May 16, 2024 / NTS GMT
Derek Dewan - GEE Group Inc - Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Board
Hello, and welcome to the GE. Group Fiscal 2024 second quarter and first half ended March 31st, 2024 earnings and update webcast conference call. I'm Derek Dewan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GEE Group. I will be hosting today's call. Joining me as a co-presenter is Kim Thorpe, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
Thank you for joining us today. It is our pleasure to share with you the Group's results for the fiscal 2024 second quarter and first half ended March 31st, 2024, and provide you with our outlook for the remainder of the 2024 fiscal year and the foreseeable future. Some comments Kim and I will make may be considered forward-looking, including predictions, estimates, expectations, and other statements about our future performance.
These represent our current judgment of what the future holds and are subject to risks and uncertainties that actual results may differ materially from our forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described below under the caption
Q2 2024 GEE Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 16, 2024 / NTS GMT
