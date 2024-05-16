Q1 2024 Branicks Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2024 / NTS GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Branicks Group Q1 results 2024. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen only mode floor will be open for the presentation followed by a Q&A.



Let me now turn the floor over to your host, [Yasmeen]



Unidentified Company Representative 1



Thanks a lot and operator, and welcome everybody to our Q1 results presentation for 2024 this call will also be webcasted live on our website and a replay of the call will be available there also shortly after the end of the call. So your participation in this call implies your consent.



With this, our CEO, Sonja Warntges will now give you an overview of our financial, our guidance in the current market environment. After the presentation, we will be happy to take your questions.



Please note that management comments during this call will include forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties for discussion of risk factors. I encourage you to review the Safe Harbor statement contained in today's presentation. All documents