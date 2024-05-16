Q1 2024 Solstad Offshore ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Lars Peder Solstad - Solstad Offshore ASA - Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, and welcome to the first quarter presentation of Solstad Offshore. The presentation will be held by Kjetil Ramstad, CFO; and Lars Peder Solstad, myself, CEO of the company. And this is the first quarterly presentation of the refinancing that was concluded in January.



It has been a quarter with very high activity, a continued positive market development and a steep share price increase year to date. We delivered our financial report where the numbers are in line with our own expectations and so are the other market development.



Keep in mind that this quarter includes the P&L from the formal structure, the first 16 days of the quarter, while the new structure is valid for the remaining 75 days. Kjetil will come back to this and other details of the numbers later in this presentation.



A quick look at the disclaimer before we move on to the company structure. As should be well known Solstad now consists of two main shareholding structures, Solstad Offshore and Solstad Maritime. Solstad Offshore