Q1 2024 Xbrane Biopharma AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Martin Amark - Xbrane Biopharma AB - Chief Executive Officer



Hello, everybody, and welcome to our webcast in relation to Q1 report 2024 for Xbrane Biopharma. I'm Martin Ãmark, CEO. And I have with me Anette Lindqvist, our CFO. We're going to talk about the development activities we had during the course of the quarter. And I think one thing we get back to is that we have successfully have been able to scale up the production process of our Opdivo biosimilar candidate Xbrane, which I think is a good achievement of the team. So this is our first product being expressed in mammalian cells and demonstrates the feasibility of our platform technology for mammalian cells have been successful in scale-up.



Okay. So just to recap our development portfolio, for those of you that have followed us for quite some time. We are dedicated solely to the development of biosimilars. And we have a portfolio of four biosimilar candidates. First one is Ximluci biosimilar to Lucentis launched in Europe, commercialized by our partner STADA and undergoing regulatory process with FDA for US approval. And recently, we