Half Year 2024 Sage Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Stephen Hare - The Sage Group plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to Sage's First Half Results Presentation. Also with me today is Jonathan Howell, our CFO. And together, we're looking forward to presenting a strong set of results to you.



So let's start with an overview of our key messages. Sage performed well in the first half. We sustained strong revenue growth, underpinned by broad-based drivers across our portfolio of cloud solutions and markets. Disciplined cost control has enabled us to drive efficiency, leading to good levels of margin expansion and a significant uplift in EPS and free cash flow. And our business model is resilient as we provide mission-critical software and services to help small and midsized businesses streamline processes, save time and make better decisions.



Secondly, we are investing in innovation as a source of near-term advantage as well as a foundation for long-term success. From small enhancements to major new releases, we're introducing new and improved solutions at pace, driving engagement among customers, accountants and