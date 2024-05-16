Q1 2024 Vallourec SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Connor Lynagh - Vallourec SA - Vice President, Investor Relations



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us for Vallourec's first-quarter 2024 results presentation. I'm Connor Lynagh, Vice President of Investor Relations at Vallourec. I'm joined today by Vallourec's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Philippe Guillemot; and Vallourec's Chief Financial Officer, Sascha Bibert.



Today's call will contain forward-looking statements.