Half Year 2024 Grainger PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Helen Gordon - Grainger PLC - Chief Executive, Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Grainger's half year results. Rob and I are here to tell you about another strong performance.



This is the fifth consecutive results presentation where we have delivered double digit income growth. Once again, we've grown the size of our portfolio and accelerated our like-for-like rental growth. This growth in our income has largely offset outward yield movements. We're in a strong position with more growth to come from our portfolio and from our pipeline of high quality rental homes.



So the agenda this morning is I'll take you through the highlights, the growth in our income and how we've maintained momentum through a challenging macroeconomic environment. I'll also talk about the volume of successful transactions supporting our long-term growth, our repositioning of the portfolio and how strategy is delivering for shareholders. Rob Hudson, our CFO, will take you through our half year financial results. The strength of our balance sheet, our valuations and how our pipeline will