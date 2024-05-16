Q1 2024 KGHM Polska Miedz SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the press conference of KGHM Polska Miedz S.A., during which we will present the results for the Q1 2024. The result is going to be presented by the Board of KGHM Polska Miedz S.A., Andrzej Szydlo, President of the Board of KGHM Polska Miedz S.A.; Mr. Miroslaw Laskowski, Vice President of the Board for Production; and Mr. Zbigniew Bryja, Vice President of the Board for Development of KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. We also have Janusz Krystosiak with us, Investor Relations Department Director that in the second part of our meeting will take the floor and will tell us -- will give us -- we will deal with the Q&A session. (Operator Instructions).



So now I would like to ask the members of the Board to take the floor. First, Mr. Andrzej Szydlo.



Andrzej Szydlo - KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. - CEO & President of the Management Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. This time, I'm welcoming you on our own turf because the previous conference took place in Warsaw quite recently. So we are