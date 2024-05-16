Q1 2024 iQIYI Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the iQIYI First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Ms. Chang Yu, IR Director of the company. Please go ahead.



Chang Yu - iQIYI, Inc. - IR Director



Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining iQIYI's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. The company's results were released earlier today and available on the company's Investor Relations website at ir.iqiyi.com. On the call today are Mr. Yu Gong, our Founder, Director and CEO; Mr. Jun Wang, our CFO; Mr. Xiangjun Wang, our CCO, Chief Content Officer; Mr. Wenfeng Liu, our CTO, Chief Technology Officer; Mr. Youqiao Duan, Senior Vice President of our Membership Business; Mr. San Ha Yang, Senior Vice President of Moelis and Overseas Business; and Mr. Fan Liu, Senior Vice President of Brand Advertising Business.



Mr. Gong will give a brief overview of the company's business operations and highlights, followed by Jun, who will go through the financials. After the prepared