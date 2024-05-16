May 16, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Vishal Rangwala - Harsha Engineers International Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Whole time Director



Thank you, Jim, and hello all, and welcome to our Q4 FY 24 investor call as per past practice. While our CFO, Mr. Mouli, this and he will take you through numbers in greater detail, I presume that you would have had a chance to go through them already, and I'll talk through some of those are general trends at outset. I feel elated in reporting a much stronger quarter four FY 24 numbers, both at India level as well as a global level. And also quite happy to report that quarter four, FY 24,