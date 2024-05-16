Q1 2024 Swiss Re AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning or good afternoon. Welcome to Swiss Re First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. Please note, today's conference is being recorded. At this time, it's my pleasure to turn the conference over to Christian Mumenthaler, Group CEO. Please go ahead, sir.
Christian Mumenthaler - Swiss Re AG - Group CEO
Thank you very much, and welcome to our analyst call. I'm usually not part of Q1, but I decided to join this time as is our first quarter under IFRS. And it was my last opportunity to interact with you and say goodbye after 8 years. So as usual, I'll make a few remarks, and then we'll get into the Q&A.
So first on IFRS, of course, this was a very challenging project with lots of efforts, and we're very happy to have made it. Finally, it will make us more comparable, especially on the life and health side. Of course, I think we're all still learning on how it works. And we're also learning that there's some differences in how [it's applied] across the industry. But overall, clearly, coming from a GAAP world, this will make us more comparable.
May 16, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
