Q1 2024 Xunlei Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Luhan Tang - Xunlei Ltd - IR



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Xunlei's Q1 2024 earnings conference call. With me today are Eric Zhou, CFO; and [Ya Li], VP of Finance. Our IR website has our earnings press release available to supplement our prepared remarks during the call. Today's agenda includes a prepared opening remarks from Chairman and CEO, Mr. Jinbo Li, on Q1 operations highlights. Followed by our CFO, Mr. Eric Zhou, presenting financial results, details on the revenue guidance for Q2 2024, before we open up the floor to your questions in the Q&A session. Please note that this call reported and can be replayed on our Investor Relations website at ir.xunlei.com.



