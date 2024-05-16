Q1 2024 Verde Agritech Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Cristiano Botelho Veloso - Verde AgriTech Limited - Founder, President, CEO & Chairman



Hi, everyone. My name is Cristiano Veloso, I'm the Founder and CEO of Verde AgriTech. Welcome to our call for the results of the first quarter of 2024. As usual, I will be opening today's presentation, I'll be talking a little bit about the market, what happens during this Q1 in a macro perspective, then Felipe will present the financials, a detailed presentation about the accounts of sales, costs, operating costs, investments and other related aspects. And then at the end, I will be answering questions on a Q&A.



If you have any questions, please say those questions throughout the presentation. If you're watching this presentation on YouTube and wanted to reach out to the company, please e-mail us as well, please reach out, and we're always happy to talk to you and answering any other question as well.



Starting then the presentation for Q1. I'd like to remind you that this presentation contains forward-looking statements, and actual results might differ. I should also remind you of the very