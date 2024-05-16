May 16, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the ATS Corporation fourth quarter conference call and webcast. This call is being recorded on May 16, 2024, at 8.30 AM Eastern Time. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session.
I'd now like to turn the call over to David Galison, Head of Investor Relations at ATS. You may now go ahead.
David Galison - ATS Corp - Head of Investor Relations
Thank you, operator. And good morning, everyone. On the call today are Andrew Hider, Chief Executive Officer of ATS; and Ryan McLeod, Chief Financial Officer.
Please note that our remarks today are accompanied by a slide deck, which can be viewed via our webcast and available at atsautomation.com. We caution that the statements made on a webcast and conference call may contain forward-looking information and our cautionary statement regarding such information, including the material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements and the material factors or assumptions applied in making these statements are detailed on slide 2 of the
Q4 2024 ATS Corp Earnings Call Transcript
May 16, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...