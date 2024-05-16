Q1 2024 Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Q1 2024 conference call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded on Thursday, May 16, 2024.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Rohit Bhardwaj, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.



Rohit Bhardwaj - Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund - Chief Financial Officer



Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for attending Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund's earning conference call for the first quarter of 2024. Joining me on this morning's call is Scott Rook, our President and CEO, will begin this call by providing a brief recap of the first quarter results we announced yesterday. In addition to our updated 2024 guidance. Scott will then provide comments on the outlook for our key products and provide thoughts on various growth initiatives. Following our prepared remarks, we will open the lines for questions. Please note that this call had an accompanying slide deck, which is available on our website, chemtradelogistics.com.



