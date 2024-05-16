Q1 2024 Omniq Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Omniq Corp's first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. My name is Holly, and I will be coordinating your call today with us on the call are Mr. Shai Lustgarten, Chief Executive Officer and acting Chief Financial Officer.



Today's call is being recorded, and you should have access to the company's first quarter 2024 earnings press release issued after the market closed yesterday. This information is available on the Investor Relations section of Omniq's website at www.Omniq.com.



During the course of this conference call, we will make certain forward-looking statements or statements that address expectations, opinions, or predictions about the future are forward-looking statements. Although they reflect our current expectations and are based on our best view of the industry and our current expectations and our business as we see them today, they are not guarantees of future performance.



These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. And since these elements can change and in