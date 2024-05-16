Q1 2024 Bm Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the BM Technologies first quarter and 2024 earnings call. Please note that this event is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) At this time. I'd like to turn the conference call over to Brian Prenoveau, Investor Relations for BM Technologies. Please go ahead.



Brian Prenoveau - Bm Technologies Inc - Investor Relations



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for BM Technologies first quarter earnings call. Before we begin, we would like to remind you that some of the statements we make today may be considered forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual performance result to differ materially from what is currently anticipated.



Please note that these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation, and we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws,