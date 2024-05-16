Q1 2024 Greenfire Resources Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



And a good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Greenfire Resources first quarter 2024 results conference call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I will now turn the meeting over to Robert Loebach, Vice President of Corporate Development and Capital Markets. Please go ahead, Robert.



Robert Loebach - Greenfire Resources Ltd - VP of Corporate Development and Capital Markets



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Greenfire's Q1 2024 earnings conference call. Please note that Greenfire's, financial statements and MD&A and press release are available on our corporate website with the associated documents filed on EDGAR and SEDAR+. Our corporate presentation has also been updated and is available on our website.



As we begin our discussion of these results and details, I will remind everyone that this conference call contains forward-looking statements, references, non-GAAP and other financial measures, and as such,