May 16, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to Deere & Company Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Josh Beal, Director of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.
Josh Beal - Deere & Company - Director of IR
Hello. Welcome, and thank you for joining us on today's call. Joining me on the call today are Josh Jepsen, Chief Financial Officer; Cory Reed, President Worldwide Agriculture and Turf division, Production & Precision Ag Americas and Australia; and Josh Rohleder, Manager of Investor Communications.
Today, we'll take a closer look at Deere's second quarter earnings, then spend some time talking about our markets and our current outlook for fiscal 2024. After that, we'll respond to your questions. Please note that slides are available to complement the call this morning. They can be accessed on our website at johndeere.com/earnings.
First, a reminder, this call is broadcast live on the Internet and recorded for future transmission and use by Deere & Company. Any
Q2 2024 Deere & Co Earnings Call Transcript
May 16, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
