Q2 2024 Deere & Co Earnings Call Transcript

Josh Beal - Deere & Company - Director of IR



Hello. Welcome, and thank you for joining us on today's call. Joining me on the call today are Josh Jepsen, Chief Financial Officer; Cory Reed, President Worldwide Agriculture and Turf division, Production & Precision Ag Americas and Australia; and Josh Rohleder, Manager of Investor Communications.



Today, we'll take a closer look at Deere's second quarter earnings, then spend some time talking about our markets and our current outlook for fiscal 2024. After that, we'll respond to your questions. Please note that slides are available to complement the call this morning. They can be accessed on our website at johndeere.com/earnings.



