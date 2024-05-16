Q1 2024 Dallasnews Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Gary Cobleigh - DallasNews Corporation - Director, Accounting



Good morning, everyone. This is Gary Cobleigh, Vice President and Controller of DallasNews Corporation. Welcome to our first quarter 2024 investor call. I'm joined by Katy Murray, President of DallasNews, who will be reviewing the financial results; and Grant Moise, Chief Executive Officer, who will provide brief business remarks. Cathy Collins, DallasNews' Chief Financial Officer is unable to attend today's call but will be available for our second quarter investor call.



Earlier this week, we issued a press release announcing the Company's plan to move our printing operations from Plano to a smaller facility in Carrollton. Katy and Grant will provide additional clarity on this announcement in a moment. Yesterday