Q1 2024 Copa Holdings SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Welcome to Copa Holdings first-quarter earnings call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being webcast and recorded on May 16, 2024.



Daniel Tapia - PanamÃ¡-IR



Thank you, Marion, and welcome, everyone, to our first-quarter earnings call. Joining us today are Pedro Heilbron, CEO of Copa Holdings; and JosÃ© Montero, our CFO. First, Pedro will start by going over our first-quarter highlights, followed by JosÃ©, who will discuss our financial results. Immediately after, we will open the call for questions from analysts.



Copa Holdings' financial reports have been prepared in accordance with international financial reporting standards. In today's call, we will discuss non-IFRS financial measures. A reconciliation of the non-IFRS to IFRS financial measures can be found in our earnings release, which has been posted on the company's website, copaair.com.



Our discussion