May 16, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Take-Two Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Nicole Shevins, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Thank you. You may begin.



Nicole B. Shevins - Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. - SVP of IR & Corporate Communications



Good afternoon. Thank you for joining our conference call to discuss our results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 ended March 31, 2024. Today's call will be led by Strauss Zelnick, Take-Two's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Karl Slatoff, our President; and Lainie Goldstein, our Chief Financial Officer. We will be available to answer your questions during the Q&A session following our prepared remarks.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that statements made during this call that are not historical facts are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. These forward-looking