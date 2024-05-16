Q2 2024 Applied Materials Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Applied Materials Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Michael Sullivan, Corporate Vice President. Please go ahead, sir.
Michael Sullivan - Applied Materials, Inc. - VP of IR
Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining Applied's Second Quarter of Fiscal 2024 Earnings Call. Joining me are Gary Dickerson, our President and CEO; and Brice Hill, our Chief Financial Officer.
Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that today's call contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ. Information concerning the risks and uncertainties is contained in Applied's most recent Form 10-Q filing with the SEC.
Today's call also includes non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to GAAP measures are found in today's earnings press release and in our quarterly earnings materials, which are available on our website at ir.appliedmaterials.com.
Before we begin, I have a calendar announcement.
