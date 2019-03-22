On March 22, 2019, George Putnam, President and Chief Executive Officer of Scandium International Mining Corp (TSX:SCY), purchased 33,350 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. The shares were acquired at a price of C$0.18 each, totaling C$6,003.

Scandium International Mining Corp is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company focuses on the production of scandium and other rare earth elements.

The insider transaction history for Scandium International Mining Corp shows no other insider buys or sells over the past year. This purchase by the insider marks a notable transaction for the company within this period.

On the valuation front, the shares of Scandium International Mining Corp have a market cap of C$5.223 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 9999.00, significantly higher than both the industry median and the company's historical median.

This insider buy might interest investors as it could signal confidence in the company's future prospects from a top executive. However, potential investors should also consider other financial metrics and market conditions when evaluating this stock.

