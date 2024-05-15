On May 15, 2024, Richard Berman, Director of CryoPort Inc (CYRX, Financial), executed a sale of 8,105 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. The transaction occurred with the shares priced at $13.41 each.

CryoPort Inc specializes in providing comprehensive temperature-controlled logistics solutions for the life sciences industry, ensuring the safe and efficient transport of biological materials, such as vaccines and other critical medical supplies.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 8,105 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction continues a trend observed over the past year at CryoPort Inc, where there have been no insider buys but 13 insider sells.

The shares of CryoPort Inc were trading at $13.41 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $672.857 million.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of CryoPort Inc is estimated at $22.84 per share, suggesting that the stock might be undervalued. The price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.59, indicating that the stock is a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.