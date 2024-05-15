On May 15, 2024, Jacob Schatz, Executive Vice President, Global Affairs and Chief Legal Officer of Electronic Arts Inc (EA, Financial), sold 1,000 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. This sale is part of a series of transactions over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 10,000 shares.

Electronic Arts Inc (EA, Financial) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The company develops and delivers games, content, and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers.

On the date of the sale, shares of Electronic Arts Inc were priced at $127.15. This pricing places the company's market cap at approximately $34.53 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 27.60, which is above the industry median of 21.97.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Electronic Arts Inc's stock is estimated at $140.18, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.91.

The insider transaction history for Electronic Arts Inc shows a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year, with 0 insider buys and 51 insider sells.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and actions within the company.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.