On May 15, 2024, Jeffrey Strom, Executive Vice President of Building Materials Distribution at Boise Cascade Co (BCC, Financial), executed a sale of 3,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

Boise Cascade Co (BCC, Financial) is a manufacturer and distributor of wood products and building materials. The company operates through two main segments: Wood Products, which manufactures laminated veneer lumber, plywood, and particleboard, and Building Materials Distribution, which distributes a broad line of building materials, including wood products manufactured by the company.

The shares were sold at a price of $140 per share, resulting in a total transaction amount of $420,000. This sale by the insider has followed a pattern over the past year, where Jeffrey Strom has sold a total of 7,554 shares and has not purchased any shares.

Over the past year, Boise Cascade Co (BCC, Financial) has seen a total of 16 insider sells and no insider buys. This trend in insider transactions can be visualized in the following insider trend image:

As of the latest sale, Boise Cascade Co (BCC, Financial) holds a market cap of $5.42 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 11.16, which is lower than the industry median of 16.48 and also below the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Boise Cascade Co (BCC, Financial) is $63.86 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.19. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value image provides further insight:

This sale by Jeffrey Strom aligns with the broader insider selling trend at Boise Cascade Co (BCC, Financial) and reflects transactions that are significant in both volume and value.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.