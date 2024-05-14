On May 14, 2024, Director C Campbell of MasTec Inc (MTZ, Financial) executed a sale of 3,000 shares of the company's stock, as reported in the SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $108 per share.

MasTec Inc (MTZ, Financial) is a leading infrastructure construction company operating mainly in North America. The company engages in the engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade of communications, energy, and utility infrastructure. MasTec Inc (MTZ) also works on projects involving the construction of electrical transmission lines and substations, wind farms, solar energy facilities, and other renewable energy projects.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,000 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed within the company, where there have been 4 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the last year.

On the valuation front, MasTec Inc (MTZ, Financial) has a market cap of approximately $8.46 billion. The stock's price on the day of the transaction was $108, aligning with a GF Value of $115.32. According to GuruFocus, this places the stock at a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.94, indicating that it is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, along with future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to current and potential investors, as it provides insight into the actions of significant company insiders and their perspective on the stock's current valuation.

