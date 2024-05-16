On May 16, 2024, Quinn Fanning, the Chief Financial Officer of Expro Group Holdings NV (XPRO, Financial), executed a sale of 17,500 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

Expro Group Holdings NV operates in the energy sector, providing services and products that measure, improve, control, and process flow from high-value oil and gas wells. The company's offerings enhance the performance and profitability of its clients' drilling and production operations.

The shares were sold at a price of $21.06 each, totaling approximately $368,550. This sale by the insider has followed a pattern observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 17,500 shares and made no purchase transactions.

Examining the broader insider transaction trend for Expro Group Holdings NV, there have been no insider buys and 10 insider sells over the past year. This pattern of transactions provides insights into the insider sentiment towards the stock within the same period.

Regarding the company's valuation, Expro Group Holdings NV holds a market cap of approximately $2.39 billion as of the latest trading price. The stock's valuation metrics, including the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are derived from historical trading multiples and an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance.

The GF Value of $22.71 suggests that Expro Group Holdings NV is currently Fairly Valued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.93. This valuation is supported by historical trading multiples, adjustments for past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale event and the current valuation metrics provide stakeholders with updated insights into Expro Group Holdings NV's financial and stock performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.