Release Date: May 16, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

OMNIQ Corp (OMQS, Financial) reported a 14% increase in revenues, reaching $18.3 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Gross margin improved significantly to 28%, up from 21% in the same quarter last year, indicating better profitability.

Operating loss decreased by 37% and net loss saw a reduction of 40%, showing effective cost management and operational improvements.

Successful deployment of new AI and machine vision technologies at DFW Airport and for Homeland Security projects, enhancing public safety and operational capabilities.

Expansion into the fintech sector with the acquisition of Code Blocks Limited, positioning OMNIQ Corp (OMQS) to capitalize on growth in digital financial solutions.

Negative Points

Despite improvements, OMNIQ Corp (OMQS) still reported a net loss, indicating ongoing challenges in achieving net profitability.

The company is still in the process of being listed on the OTCQX, which may affect investor perception and stock liquidity.

Reliance on significant contracts, such as the $5 million order from a U.S. food and drug chain, which may pose risks if not managed diversely.

Operational shifts and strategic changes are still being implemented, which could lead to execution risks and uncertainties in the short term.

While gross margins have improved, the absolute level of profitability needs to be enhanced further to ensure long-term sustainability.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What is the plan for the next quarters in terms of achieving profitability?

A: Shai Lustgarten, CEO of OmniQ Corp, emphasized the company's focus on profitability through continued revenue growth and cost reductions. The strategy includes maintaining operational efficiency and capitalizing on the visibility towards revenue growth.

Q: Can you explain the reasons behind the higher gross margin reported this quarter?

A: Shai Lustgarten attributed the improved margins to the introduction of higher-margin AI and Machine Vision products and effective cost management strategies, including reducing the cost of goods sold.

Q: How significant is the fintech business segment to OmniQ's growth strategy?

A: The CEO described fintech as a rapidly growing market and a significant growth engine for OmniQ. The company aims to leverage its existing customer base and new technologies to expand its footprint in this sector.

Q: Can you provide an update on the $50 million project announced a few months ago?

A: Shai Lustgarten confirmed the ongoing progress of the project, noting that OmniQ has already started receiving smaller purchase orders from the same client for similar products, indicating strong client trust and potential for increased business scale.

Q: What are the latest developments in AI and unique features like in-car facial recognition and crowd management?

A: The CEO highlighted advancements in cloud-based management of AI systems, which enhance deployment and operational capabilities. Specific projects include crowd management for a national train company and in-car passenger identification, which have applications in both commercial and defense sectors.

Q: What are the financial results for the first quarter of 2024?

A: OmniQ reported a 14% increase in revenues to $18.3 million, with a record gross margin of 28%. The company also saw a significant reduction in operating and net losses, demonstrating effective cost management and operational improvements.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.