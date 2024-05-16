Release Date: May 16, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

SWK Holdings Corp (SWKH, Financial) reported a 24% growth in finance segment revenue, reaching a near all-time high of $11.5 million.

The finance segment's gross finance receivables portfolio increased by 10.3% year-over-year to $274.5 million.

The effective yield for the finance segment was 14.2%, with a realized yield of 16.3%, indicating strong profitability.

SWK Holdings Corp (SWKH) signed an exclusive option and purchase agreement with a strategic partner, reducing operating burn and potentially leading to the acquisition of certain CDMO related tangible assets.

The company successfully repurchased 58,298 shares at a total cost of $1 billion during the quarter, demonstrating confidence in its stock value.

Negative Points

The company reported a $6 million impairment in its loan book, negatively impacting financial results.

Increased competition in certain pockets of the Life Science finance market poses challenges for SWK Holdings Corp (SWKH).

The interiors division's financial results did not include any revenue from the new strategic partnership during the first quarter.

Some portfolio companies are accessing equity markets, which could potentially make originating new loans more challenging.

The company's past investment in Antares technology did not yield the expected returns, indicating missed opportunities and execution issues.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you touch on the impairment and what is your current lending capacity?

A: Jody Staggs, President and CEO of SWK Holdings, explained that the impairment was related to a loan restructuring that was more rushed than anticipated, leading to disruptions. The company currently has significant lending capacity, with an undrawn revolver and about $45 to $50 million available, which could potentially increase to $50 million. They have submitted $200 million of proposals year-to-date, indicating active market engagement despite increased competition.

Q: Have any of your portfolio companies accessed the equity markets recently, and how do you view the broader capital markets?

A: Jody Staggs noted that some private and one public company in their portfolio have recently raised capital. He views the active equity markets as a double-edged sword; while it's beneficial for portfolio companies to secure equity financing, it also makes originating new loans more challenging due to the availability of alternative financing options for companies.

Q: Could you provide an update on the status of Antares and its involvement in past significant deals, like those with Pfizer and Emisphere?

A: Jody Staggs discussed the acquisition of Antares, which was initially seen as a promising technology investment. However, execution issues led to missed opportunities. The focus has now shifted towards downsizing and refocusing on classic CDMO operations to stabilize the business. While there are ongoing efforts to license their Peptelligence technology, the prime window for significant deals has likely passed.

Q: What are the current efforts to monetize the Peptelligence technology, and what are the challenges faced?

A: Jody Staggs acknowledged that while there are ongoing efforts to monetize the Peptelligence technology, the significant potential deals envisioned have not materialized as hoped. The technology's ability to deliver APIs effectively is recognized, but converting this into a monetizable asset through royalties remains challenging, as potential partners weigh the benefits against the costs.

Q: What strategic shifts have occurred in managing Antares following its acquisition?

A: Since acquiring Antares, SWK Holdings has made strategic shifts to address underperformance and cash burn issues. This includes significant downsizing and a refocused effort on core CDMO activities, aiming to stabilize and potentially grow the business within a more defined scope.

Q: How does SWK Holdings view its investment in Antares in hindsight, and what are the lessons learned?

A: Reflecting on the investment in Antares, Jody Staggs expressed that the initial thesis was sound but admitted that execution did not meet expectations. The experience has provided valuable lessons in timing, market dynamics, and the importance of agile management to capitalize on technological advantages.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.