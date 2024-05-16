Release Date: May 16, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Quipt Home Medical Corp (QIPT, Financial) reported a revenue of $64 million in fiscal Q2 2024, marking a 10% year-over-year increase, with a robust margin of 23.3%.

Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal Q2 2024 was $14.9 million, representing a 14% increase year-over-year, demonstrating effective cost management and economies of scale.

The company has initiated a share repurchase program, reflecting confidence in the business model and commitment to creating shareholder value.

Quipt Home Medical Corp (QIPT) continues to see strong equipment setups and stable referral patterns, indicating a recovery path for the remainder of the year.

The company is expanding into the diabetes market, enhancing its product offerings and leveraging existing relationships to drive growth.

Negative Points

The end of the Medicare 75-25 relief as of January 1 negatively impacted the financial performance in the quarter.

A cyberattack on Change Healthcare hindered the ability to process and build claims, creating a short-term drag on cash flow.

Withdrawal of Medicare Advantage members in certain regions due to capitated agreements with other providers impacted revenue.

The company experienced a decline in cash on hand from EUR18.3 million as of December 31, 2023, to $14.6 million on March 31, 2024, due to seasonality in collections and the cyberattack.

Quipt Home Medical Corp (QIPT) is facing challenges with the ongoing civil investigative demand (CID), although no wrongdoing has been concluded yet.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Given the headwinds from the 75 25 rate relief ending, can you quantify its impact on Q2 and the expected impact for the rest of the year?

A: (Hardik Mehta - CFO) The estimated impact of the 75 25 rate relief ending was about 1% of total revenue. The actual impact in Q2 is difficult to quantify due to complications from the Change Healthcare issue. We had anticipated some impact, but we are hopeful it will be included in future legislative measures.

Q: How are the supply chain issues affecting your operations, especially concerning sleep resupply?

A: (Gregory Crawford - CEO) We haven't seen significant supply chain issues affecting device availability. There's been a slight delay in disposable supplies shipment, but it's manageable with better planning. Overall, it hasn't severely impacted our operations.

Q: Can you discuss the financial impact of the cyberattack on Change Healthcare and the expected timeline for resolution?

A: (Hardik Mehta - CFO) The cyberattack created a short-term drag on our cash flow. We've made progress in resolving the claims issues and expect to return to normal operations by June, with a backlog of claims to process thereafter.

Q: What are the prospects and expected impact of your expansion into the diabetes market with CGM supplies?

A: (Gregory Crawford - CEO) We've started providing CGM supplies in some territories with positive results and are expanding this across our sales team. The impact is still uncertain, but early signs are promising. We expect this initiative to complement our existing services well.

Q: With the recent initiation of a share repurchase program, how will this affect your capital allocation strategy, especially concerning M&A activities?

A: (Hardik Mehta - CFO) The share repurchase program is part of our strategy to create shareholder value and does not change our commitment to M&A. We continue to see it as a critical component of our growth strategy.

Q: How is the transition from IFRS to U.S. GAAP expected to impact your financial reporting?

A: (Hardik Mehta - CFO) Starting October 1, 2024, we will report under U.S. GAAP, aligning our accounting standards with our operations in the U.S. and improving comparability with industry peers. This transition is expected to enhance transparency and consistency in our financial reporting.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.