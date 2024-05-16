Release Date: May 16, 2024

Positive Points

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO, Financial) reported strong fiscal 2024 results with net bookings of $1.35 billion in Q4, surpassing the high end of their guidance.

The company experienced significant contributions from key titles such as NBA 2K24, Zynga's in-app purchases, and the enduring popularity of the Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption series.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) has a robust pipeline with about 40 titles planned through fiscal 2027, indicating strong future growth potential.

The company successfully executed a substantial cost reduction program, anticipating over $165 million in annual savings, enhancing operational efficiency.

Recurrent consumer spending grew 2%, exceeding expectations and accounting for 78% of net bookings, driven by strong performances in NBA 2K and mobile game in-app purchases.

Negative Points

Despite overall growth, recurrent consumer spending declined by 2% in the fourth quarter, reflecting some challenges in sustaining engagement levels across all platforms.

GAAP net revenue decreased by 3% to $1.4 billion in Q4, and operating expenses surged by 244% due to significant impairment charges.

The company faces ongoing challenges with the transition from Gen 8 to Gen 9 consoles, impacting the performance of certain game titles.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) reported a substantial increase in operating expenses, largely driven by goodwill impairment and reorganization expenses.

The company's guidance for future periods remains cautious, reflecting the unpredictable nature of game release schedules and market conditions.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Strauss, can you discuss the rationale behind acquiring all of Gearbox now, given your previous stance on not needing to own the company?

A: Strauss H. Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive, explained that while they previously maintained a beneficial long-term publishing agreement with Gearbox, the opportunity to acquire the company at reasonable terms was too good to pass up. He highlighted Gearbox's consistent ability to deliver hit games, which made the acquisition highly attractive.

Q: Lainie, regarding the annual cost savings announced, how much of this will be realized in fiscal '25?

A: Lainie Goldstein, CFO of Take-Two Interactive, stated that the cost savings will begin to be seen in fiscal '25, with full annualization expected in fiscal '26. The majority of the plan was executed in Q4 and Q1, impacting this year's finances.

Q: Strauss, with the narrowing of the release window for GTA VI to fall 2025, how confident are you in this new timeline?

A: Strauss Zelnick expressed strong confidence in the fall 2025 release window for GTA VI, emphasizing the company's positive outlook on the game's development and potential commercial impact.

Q: Can you provide insights into the expected growth in mobile gaming, particularly with the high single-digit growth forecast?

A: Strauss Zelnick attributed the anticipated growth in mobile gaming to both market recovery and the success of specific titles like Match Factory!, which have benefited from increased marketing expenditures.

Q: What are the expectations for NBA 2K's recurring consumer spending (RCS) in fiscal '25, and how does this compare to previous years?

A: Karl Slatoff, President of Take-Two Interactive, noted that while they expect growth in NBA 2K's RCS, fiscal '25 presents challenges due to the transition from Gen 8 to Gen 9 consoles. However, RCS for Gen 9 has been exceptionally strong, and they anticipate continued growth as the transition progresses.

Q: With the upcoming release of GTA VI, do you foresee an increase in console sales, potentially attracting lapsed gamers back into the ecosystem?

A: Strauss Zelnick acknowledged that GTA VI might boost console sales, aligning with industry projections for significant growth in console installations over the coming years. This aligns with expectations for a high attach rate for the game.

