Release Date: May 16, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Significant debt reduction with total liabilities decreasing from $28.3 million to $8.8 million, enhancing financial stability.

Successful negotiation of a debt restructure agreement with primary lender, improving the company's cash flow and reducing interest expenses.

Increase in revenues by 18% to $3.6 million and gross profit by 42% to $1.4 million, indicating strong sales performance.

Expansion into the potable water treatment market with new technologies, positioning the company for future growth in a new sector.

Strong cash position with $11.2 million on hand after debt repayment, providing liquidity for operational and strategic initiatives.

Negative Points

Despite financial improvements, the company reported a net loss of $2.6 million for the quarter.

High non-cash expenses totaling $1,338,000, including stock-based compensation and loss on change in fair values, impacting net income.

Ongoing patent litigation, which introduces uncertainty and potential future expenses.

Dependence on successful market entry and technology adoption in the new potable water treatment sector for future revenue growth.

Need for significant capital investment to establish new production facilities for activated carbon technologies, posing financial risk.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the impact of the settlement with AJ, Gallagher, and DT on the cash balance from Q4 to Q1 and the potential for long-term contracts with utilities involved in the settlement?

A: Richard MacPherson, CEO of Midwest Energy Emissions Corp, explained that the settlement positively impacted the cash balance and that negotiations with power plants using their technology are ongoing. He anticipates tangible results this quarter, with revenue increases expected in Q3, growing through Q4 and into 2025.

Q: Are negotiations with utilities using your technology, who are not part of the lawsuit, on hold due to ongoing litigation?

A: Richard MacPherson clarified that business negotiations with utilities are ongoing and not affected by litigation. The focus is on finding business-based solutions for the use of their licensed technologies.

Q: Can you provide details on the plans to construct a manufacturing facility for the potable water market and the expected market opportunity?

A: Richard MacPherson discussed the significant growth potential in the potable water market, expected to be a multi-billion-dollar annual business by 2027. He mentioned plans to start producing and selling materials by 2026 and possibly entering the market earlier through strategic decisions. Revenue from this venture is expected as early as 2025.

Q: What are the financial projections for the year, especially considering the upcoming bench trial and its implications?

A: Richard MacPherson indicated that it's challenging to provide precise financial projections until the bench trial concludes. However, he is optimistic about significant growth over the previous year, with the first quarter already showing promising trends.

Q: How has the company's debt restructuring impacted its financial health?

A: Mike Meiosa, Financial Consultant from De Novo Group, highlighted that the company successfully renegotiated debt repayment terms, reducing total liabilities significantly from $28.3 million to $8.8 million. This restructuring also led to a decrease in interest expenses and a strong cash balance, enhancing the company's financial stability.

Q: What are the updates on the company's expansion into new markets and technologies?

A: Richard MacPherson shared updates on the new division, WE2C Environmental, focusing on innovative potable water treatment technologies. He also mentioned the appointment of Dr. David Mazyck as the division director, emphasizing his extensive experience and leadership in water treatment technologies.

