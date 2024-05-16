Creative Media & Community Trust (CMCT) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Challenges and Capitalizing on Growth Opportunities

Amidst mixed financial results, CMCT focuses on strategic asset management and robust multifamily segment growth.

Author's Avatar
56 minutes ago
Summary
  • Same-Store Office NOI: Increased 9% year over year to $7.4 million, primarily from improved NOI at Beverly Hills property.
  • Office Lease Percentage: Remained stable at 84%.
  • Hotel Segment NOI: Consistent at $4.1 million for both Q1 2024 and Q1 2023.
  • Lending Segment NOI: Decreased year over year, primarily due to increased interest expense from securitization.
  • Multifamily Segment NOI: Increased to $900,000 in Q1 2024 from $680,000 in the prior year.
  • Multifamily Occupancy Rate: Improved to 86.2% at the end of Q1 2024 from 79.3% at the end of 2023.
  • Monthly Rent Per Occupied Unit: Approximately $800 at the end of Q1 2024, representing a 29% increase from a year ago.
  • Segment NOI: $13.6 million for Q1 2024, up from $13 million in the prior year.
  • FFO Per Diluted Share: Negative $0.26 in Q1 2024 compared to negative $0.21 in the prior year.
  • Core FFO Per Diluted Share: Negative $0.19 in Q1 2024 compared to positive $0.06 in the prior year.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 16, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Creative Media & Community Trust reported an increase in net operating income (NOI) in both office and hotel segments, with office segment NOI up 9% year over year.
  • The company has executed approximately 37,000 square feet of office leases in the quarter, maintaining a stable office lease percentage at 84%.
  • Multifamily segment occupancy improved significantly to 86.2% at the end of the first quarter from 79.3% at the end of 2023.
  • Creative Media & Community Trust is on track to deliver two new multifamily assets in Los Angeles, aiming to balance between creative office and multifamily assets.
  • The company has raised an additional $19.1 million in net proceeds from the sale of Series A-1 preferred stock, enhancing its financial flexibility.

Negative Points

  • Cash flow continues to be impacted by elevated short-term interest rates, necessitating potential asset sales and debt reduction.
  • The lending segment NOI decreased year over year due to increased interest expense from a securitization transaction completed a year ago.
  • Rental rates at two of the largest multifamily properties, Channel House and 1150 Clay, have been below expectations.
  • The company reported a negative core FFO of $0.19 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2024, compared to a positive $0.06 per share in the prior year period.
  • There is ongoing uncertainty in the office segment with upcoming lease expirations, requiring careful management to maintain occupancy and income levels.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Regarding potential asset sales, how would you describe the deal flow now? Are any sales dependent on a lower rate environment?
A: (David Thompson - CEO) We have a desirable portfolio, and while we're in a high interest rate environment, our goal is to improve cash flow through accretive asset sales. We're evaluating which assets to sell or refinance to significantly pay down our credit facility.

Q: Can you discuss the rent spreads in your office portfolio and how renewals are progressing?
A: (Barry Berlin - Managing Director, Finance) The rent spreads were unchanged in the first quarter. We completed about 33,000 square feet of leasing. The office net operating income has picked up, but we still face challenges with upcoming lease expirations.

Q: What types of properties or strategic elements are you considering for disposition activities?
A: (David Thompson - CEO) We're focusing on rebalancing our portfolio towards a mix of multifamily and creative office spaces. The office segment, being the largest part of our portfolio, will likely be a key area for dispositions.

Q: What are the expected returns on near-term development projects?
A: (Barry Berlin - Managing Director, Finance) We target a 75 to 200 basis point spread over current market cap rates for our development projects. However, given the current market conditions with high cap rates and construction costs, we are cautious and waiting for a better environment to proceed with more significant developments.

Q: How do operating fundamentals differ between Oakland and Los Angeles, especially with new multifamily projects coming online?
A: (Barry Berlin - Managing Director, Finance) Los Angeles is currently a stronger market compared to Oakland, which has been challenging due to a significant amount of supply hitting the market simultaneously. We expect it will take time for Oakland to absorb this excess supply and stabilize.

Q: What are the potential impacts on revenue from the Sacramento hotel asset while it undergoes redevelopment?
A: (Barry Berlin - Managing Director, Finance) We anticipate some disruption as rooms will be offline during the renovation, but we plan to manage it floor by floor to minimize impact. The overall effect on NOI should not be significant, as we aim to maintain operations throughout the renovation process.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.