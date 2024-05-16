May 16, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the Edap Tms first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)
As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, John Francis. You may begin.
John Fraunces - LifeSci Advisors LLC - Investor Relations
Good morning. Thank you for joining us for the Edap Tms first-quarter 2024 financial and operating results conference call. Joining me on today's call are Ryan Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer; Ken Mobeck, Chief Financial Officer; and Francois Dietsch, Chief Accounting Officer.
Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that management's remarks today may contain forward-looking statements, which include statements regarding the company's growth and expansion plans. Those statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements.
Factors that may cause such a difference include, but
Q1 2024 Edap Tms SA Earnings Call Transcript
