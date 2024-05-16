On May 16, 2024, Ronald Basso, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer of Coherent Corp (COHR, Financial), sold 3,000 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 3,000 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

Coherent Corp (COHR, Financial) specializes in manufacturing and selling a variety of lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a wide range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications.

On the date of the sale, shares of Coherent Corp were priced at $59, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $8.89 billion. This pricing aligns with the company's current valuation metrics, including a price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Coherent Corp is $52.97, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.11. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

Over the past year, there has been a notable trend in insider transactions at Coherent Corp, with 33 insider sells and only 1 insider buy. This trend can be visualized in the following insider trend image:

The recent sale by the insider, Ronald Basso, contributes to the ongoing pattern of insider sells at Coherent Corp, providing investors and market watchers with insights into the internal sentiment towards the company's stock among its top executives and stakeholders.

