Q1 2024 Nibe Industrier AB Earnings Call Transcript

Gerteric Lindquist - NIBE Industrier AB(publ)-CEO - MD & Director



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for calling in.



Hans Backman - NIBE Industrier AB(publ)-CFO



Good morning, good morning.



Gerteric Lindquist - NIBE Industrier AB(publ)-CEO - MD & Director



It's a wonderful setting here in Markaryd today. The first quarter report always coincides with the Annual Shareholders Meeting. And there are some 1,150 people on their way in here today. And I must say that they will be proud when they see our facilities the way they are now, and I hope that you all could be here and have a little bit of a view on what we have