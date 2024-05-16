May 16, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the NIBE Q1 report. At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions).
May I now hand you over to Eric Lindquist, CEO; and Hans Backman, CFO. Please go ahead.
Gerteric Lindquist - NIBE Industrier AB(publ)-CEO - MD & Director
Good morning, everyone. Thank you for calling in.
Hans Backman - NIBE Industrier AB(publ)-CFO
Good morning, good morning.
Gerteric Lindquist - NIBE Industrier AB(publ)-CEO - MD & Director
It's a wonderful setting here in Markaryd today. The first quarter report always coincides with the Annual Shareholders Meeting. And there are some 1,150 people on their way in here today. And I must say that they will be proud when they see our facilities the way they are now, and I hope that you all could be here and have a little bit of a view on what we have
Q1 2024 Nibe Industrier AB Earnings Call Transcript
May 16, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...