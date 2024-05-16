May 16, 2024 / 02:45PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Constantinos, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Eurobank Holdings conference call to present and discuss the first-quarter 2024 financial results.
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Fokion Karavias, CEO. Mr. Karavias, you may now proceed.
Fokion Karavias - Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA - Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Member of the Board of Directors
Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon, and welcome to the Eurobank first-quarter 2024 results presentation. Together with me is our CFO, Harris Kokologiannis, and the Investor Relations team. We are starting with key recent developments. Then we will present our results and answer your questions.
The macroeconomic background remains supportive in Greece and in our two other core markets, Bulgaria and Cyprus. In Greece, this is evidenced by the recent S&P rating outlook change to positive, the fiscal outperformance with
May 16, 2024 / 02:45PM GMT
