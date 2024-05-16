Q4 2024 Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Caplin Point Laboratories Q4 FY '24 earnings conference call.



(Operator Instructions)



Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Tushar Manudhane from Motilal Oswal. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Tushar Manudhane - Motilal Oswal Securities Limited



Thanks, Manuja. Good evening, everyone. On behalf of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, we welcome you all to the Q4 FY '24 Conference Call of Caplin Point Laboratories Limited. I take this opportunity to welcome the management of Caplin Point Labs represented by Mr. C.C. Paarthipan, Chairman of the company; Mr. Vivek Partheeban, COO of the company. And we also have with us Dr. Sridhar Ganesan, Managing Director; Mr. D. Muralidharan, CFO; and Mr. Sathya Narayanan, Deputy CFO.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Caplin Point management for the opening remarks. Over to you, sir.



Partheeban Vivek Siddarth - Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd - Chief Operating