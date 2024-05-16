On May 16, 2024, Telekom Deutsche, Director and 10% Owner of T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS, Financial), executed a significant transaction by selling 379,340 shares of the company. The sale was documented in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 17,415,939 shares and made no purchases.

T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS, Financial) is a major player in the telecommunications industry, providing a wide range of wireless voice and data services in the United States. As of the date of the transaction, the shares of T-Mobile US Inc were trading at $163.08, positioning the company with a market cap of approximately $191.69 billion.

The company's current price-earnings ratio stands at 22.26, which is above the industry median of 16.025. This ratio suggests a valuation that exceeds the average for its sector. Additionally, the GF Value of the stock is calculated at $146.79, indicating that the stock is Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.11.

The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 62 insider sells for T-Mobile US Inc, reflecting a possible trend among insiders towards liquidating their holdings in the company. This pattern of insider activity could be significant for investors tracking ownership changes within the company.

For more detailed information on T-Mobile US Inc's stock performance and insider transactions, investors and analysts are encouraged to view the full SEC Filing and consider the implications of the insider's recent sell-off.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.