May 14, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning and thank you for joining us in this 2024 First Quarter Results Call of ACS Group. This is Javier Crespo, Head of Investor Relations. The call will be led by our CEO, Juan SantamarÃa, who is accompanied by our Corporate General Manager; Ãngel GarcÃa Altozano, the group's Chief Financial Officer; Emilio Grande and the rest of the management team. As usual, after the presentation, we will open up for a Q&A session. And now let me pass it on to Juan.
Juan Santamaria Cases - ACS, Actividades de ConstrucciÃ³n y Servicios, S.A. - CEO & Director
Thank you, Javier, and thank you, everyone, for joining us. Good afternoon, and thank you for being with us today. First of all, I will start by highlighting the strong performance of the group in the first 3 months of the year with sales, net profit and backlog growing significantly on a comparable basis.
The evolution of our order book confirms our strategic commitment to new generation infrastructure projects as a driver of growth, which accounted for circa 50% of our new quarterly record,
Q1 2024 ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA Earnings Call Transcript
May 14, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...