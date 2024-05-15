Full Year 2024 Vertu Motors PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2024 / NTS GMT

Robert Forrester - Vertu Motors PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good morning. My name is Robert Forrester, CEO, and I'm joined by Karen Anderson, CFO, and we're here to present our full-year results for the year ended February 2024. While it was a more challenging year from a market perspective, the group remains in very good shape, both operationally and strategically. And for the first time, we're now the only listed company of size in our sector on the London Stock Exchange.



If you look at our investment case, we believe that our significant scale delivers benefits. We've got a stable management team. We've got the widest and growing portfolio of manufacturers within the business. We've got strong tech expertise with our own software house and very low debt puts us in a very strong financial position.



We have a robust business model with very diverse revenue streams. And also, I think it's unrecognized just how much the OEMs support the group during crises and support the industry in general. We've got a very strong database that helps us deliver high retention, both in