Unveiling Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Exploring the True Market Value of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

In today's volatile market, discerning the true value of a stock is more crucial than ever. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH, Financial) recently recorded a daily loss of 1.84%, contributing to a three-month decline of 10.52%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 4.16, investors might wonder if the stock is fairly valued. This analysis delves into the intrinsic value of Cognizant Technology Solutions, aiming to provide a clear perspective on its current market standing.

Company Overview

Cognizant Technology Solutions is a prominent global IT services provider, specializing in consulting and outsourcing services. The company caters to major industries including financial services, media, communications, healthcare, and more. Employing nearly 300,000 people globally, with a significant percentage based in India, Cognizant's operational headquarters is situated in Teaneck, New Jersey. Currently, the stock stands at a price of $68.74 against a GF Value of $72.59, suggesting a potential undervaluation. This valuation provides a segue into a deeper exploration of the company's financial health and market potential.

1791476509156995072.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure calculated to represent the intrinsic value of a stock. It integrates historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates. For Cognizant Technology Solutions, the GF Value suggests the stock is fairly valued at its current price, with a market cap of $34.20 billion. This alignment indicates that the stock price may closely track the company's business growth over the long term.

1791476491251511296.png

Financial Strength and Stability

Investing in a company with robust financial health is vital. Cognizant Technology Solutions shows a strong financial foundation, with a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.76. Although this is lower than 55.07% of companies in the Software industry, its overall financial strength is rated 9 out of 10, indicating a low risk of financial distress.

1791476528475959296.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Profitability is another cornerstone of investment analysis. Cognizant has maintained profitability over the past decade, with an impressive operating margin of 15.2%, ranking it higher than 83.04% of its industry peers. The company's growth metrics are also robust, with a 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of 10.6%, reflecting a promising outlook for value creation.

Efficiency in Capital Use

A comparison of Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) can provide insights into how efficiently a company is using its capital. Cognizant's ROIC of 14.75 significantly surpasses its WACC of 9.83, indicating efficient capital usage and strong potential for shareholder returns.

1791476547031560192.png

Final Thoughts

Based on the comprehensive analysis, Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH, Financial) appears to be fairly valued, reflecting its strong financial health, profitability, and efficient capital use. For investors looking to delve deeper into Cognizant's financials or explore other high-quality investment opportunities, visiting Cognizant's 30-Year Financials and the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener can provide additional insights and investment strategies.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.