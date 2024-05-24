Unveiling Accenture PLC (ACN)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

A Closer Look at Accenture PLC's Current Valuation and Market Performance

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Accenture PLC (ACN, Financial) recently reported a daily loss of 1.54%, contributing to a three-month decline of 17.59%. Despite these figures, the company boasts a robust Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 11.03. This analysis aims to determine if the stock is modestly undervalued, as suggested by the GF Value of $339.99, a proprietary measure indicating the stock's intrinsic value.

Company Overview

Accenture PLC, a leading global IT services firm, specializes in consulting, strategy, technology, and operational services. These offerings span various sectors such as communications, media, technology, financial services, and health, supporting enterprises through digital transformations and more. With nearly 500,000 employees across 200 cities in 51 countries, Accenture's expansive reach underscores its pivotal role in the IT industry. Currently, the stock trades at $303.26, with a market cap of $190.70 billion, positioning it below the GF Value and suggesting potential undervaluation.

1791476698227830784.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. This value suggests a fair trading price for the stock. If Accenture PLC's stock price significantly deviates from this line, it indicates potential overvaluation or undervaluation. Currently, Accenture PLC's trading price is below this value, indicating it might be undervalued, which could lead to higher future returns relative to its business growth.

1791476678162280448.png

Financial Strength and Stability

Investing in a company with solid financial strength reduces the risk of loss. Accenture PLC's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 1.62, although this is lower than 56.89% of its industry peers. Despite this, the company's overall financial strength is rated 9 out of 10 by GuruFocus, indicating a strong financial position.

1791476716598882304.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Accenture PLC has maintained profitability over the past decade, with an operating margin of 13.76%, which is higher than 80.29% of companies in the Software industry. The company's average annual revenue growth rate is 13.6%, showcasing its ability to consistently expand and generate value.

Comparative Analysis of ROIC and WACC

An effective way to evaluate a company's profitability is by comparing its Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). Accenture's ROIC is 20.22%, significantly higher than its WACC of 10.53%, indicating efficient value creation for shareholders.

1791476736966422528.png

Conclusion

Accenture PLC (ACN, Financial) appears modestly undervalued based on its GF Value, strong financial condition, and solid profitability. This assessment suggests a promising outlook for potential investors. For more detailed financial insights about Accenture PLC, visit the 30-Year Financials here.

To discover other high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.