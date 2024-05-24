Unveiling Cameco (CCJ)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

A Closer Look at Cameco's Current Market Valuation and Intrinsic Worth

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

On a recent trading day, Cameco Corp (CCJ, Financial) saw a notable increase of 4.19%, contributing to a three-month gain of 22.25%. Despite these gains, a critical question arises: is Cameco significantly overvalued? With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 0.39, this analysis seeks to uncover the true valuation of Cameco (CCJ), encouraging investors to delve into the financial specifics that will be discussed below.

Company Overview

Cameco Corp is a key player in the uranium sector, essential for generating clean, reliable baseload electricity globally. The company operates through three segments: uranium, fuel services, and Westinghouse, with uranium being the primary revenue driver. Cameco's projects include Millennium, Yeelirrie, Kintyre, and Exploration, with operations spanning Canada, Kazakhstan, Germany, Australia, and the United States. Currently, Cameco's stock is trading at $51.92 with a market cap of $22.60 billion, significantly above the GF Value of $35.67, suggesting a potential overvaluation.

1791476839638790144.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure calculated to represent the intrinsic value of a stock. This valuation is based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor reflecting past performance and growth, and projected future business performance. According to our GF Value, the fair price for Cameco should be around $35.67. Currently, with its price at $51.92, Cameco appears significantly overvalued, which may lead to disappointing future returns relative to the company's business growth.

1791476814296805376.png

Financial Strength and Stability

Assessing a company's financial strength is crucial to understanding its risk of capital loss. Cameco's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.11, ranking lower than 87.64% of peers in the Other Energy Sources industry. This indicates a higher risk relative to its industry. However, the overall financial strength of Cameco is rated 7 out of 10, suggesting that it is relatively robust financially.

1791476858626404352.png

Profitability and Growth Metrics

Profitability is often a less risky metric for investment. Cameco has maintained profitability over the past decade, with a recent annual revenue of $1.90 billion and an operating margin of 12.53%. Despite these figures, its profitability ranks in the middle compared to its industry peers. Growth is also a vital factor; Cameco's 3-year average revenue growth rate is 9.3%, signaling robust potential despite a competitive market.

Comparative Analysis of ROIC and WACC

An effective way to gauge profitability is by comparing the Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) against the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). Cameco's ROIC over the past year was 2.91%, which is below its WACC of 9.01%, indicating that it is not generating sufficient returns relative to its capital costs.

1791476875864993792.png

Conclusion

In summary, despite the strong market performance and solid financial health, the current analysis shows that Cameco (CCJ, Financial) is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value. Potential investors should consider this valuation perspective and monitor the company's financial fundamentals closely. For a deeper understanding of Cameco's financial health over the years, interested parties can view the 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider using the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.