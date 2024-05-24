Applied Materials (AMAT) Delivers Strong Q2 Results Amid High Expectations

53 minutes ago
Despite achieving all-time high share values and a 40% increase since the beginning of the year, Applied Materials (AMAT, Financial) faced tough expectations ahead of its second-quarter earnings report. The company surpassed top and bottom-line forecasts for the quarter and provided a positive outlook for Q3, though its stock remained stable today.

Key highlights from AMAT's recent performance include:

  • Successful realization of management's prior predictions with robust demand in ICAPS sectors, offsetting lower DRAM shipments to China due to trade restrictions.
  • Notable improvements in factory utilization driven by the data center AI megatrend and significant capital expenditure plans from cloud service providers.
  • Q2 results featured adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.09 and revenue of $6.65 billion, surpassing the guidance range and showing a slight year-over-year increase.
  • For Q3, AMAT forecasts earnings between $1.83 and $2.19 per share and revenue between $6.25 and $7.05 billion, with midpoints above analyst expectations.
  • Reaffirmation of a significant demand surge expected in 2025, particularly in technologies like Gate-All-Around (GAA) transistors and advanced packaging, fueled by advancements in AI.

Looking ahead to 2025, Applied Materials (AMAT, Financial) maintains a positive outlook, driven by AI and ICAPS trends, despite a generally slow growth year in 2024. This sentiment is echoed by industry peers Lam Research (LRCX, Financial) and KLA Corp (KLAC, Financial). However, investors are cautious, as any negative signals from the sector, similar to those recently indicated by ASML (ASML, Financial) and Taiwan Semi (TSM, Financial), could lead to rapid declines in stock prices.

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
