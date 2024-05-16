Q1 2024 Flughafen Wien AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2024 / NTS GMT

Guenther Ofner - Flughafen Wien AG - Member of the Management Board, Chief Financial Officer



(audio in progress) today a very positive set of results all for 2024. So we saw substantial growth in passenger numbers, lower energy costs, and positive interest income, improving our financial results.



In terms of revenue, we saw 16.6% plus, and the additional revenue could also be passed through to EBITDA and net result. So EBITDA margin was even slightly above the figures of Q1 '23 and was at 37.8%.



Financial results have been positive, are aware that we have repaid our EIB loan last year. So the burden of interest is now removed, and we will see also for the full year a positive financial result.



Passenger numbers went up 13.8%, and we have to interpret all these figures against the fact that Q1 '23 still was rather weak, so we see also a positive phase effect. And we had, with February 29, one additional day that is also a part of the results.



For the full-year outlook, we have slightly improved our financial guidance. And from today's perspective, we are optimistic to see