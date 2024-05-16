Half Year 2024 Elior Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Thank you, Saska. Good morning, ladies, and gentlemen. Welcome to Elior Group's half year results presentation. We have provided detailed financial information in our press release issued earlier today, which is available on Elior's website. I invite you to read the disclaimer on slide 2, which is an integral part of our presentation.



H1 2024 has been a key semester for Elior. Following our last fiscal year that recorded a turnaround, we further improved our profitability in the first semester and generated an unprecedented free cash flow that benefited to both liquidity and net debt deleveraging. I will make a short introduction before covering our half year results in