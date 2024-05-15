Q1 2024 Resonac Holdings Corp Earnings Net Conference Transcript

May 15, 2024 / NTS GMT

Hideki Somemiya - Resonac Holdings Corp - Chief Financial Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director



Good evening, everyone. I'm Hideki Somemiya, CFO of Resonac Holdings Corporation. Thank you very much for your consistent support and understanding of our company. I'll explain the overview of the financial results of the first quarter FY 2024 ending in December.



Please see slide 2 for key takeaways. There are two points. First point is about the financial results of January to March quarter. Sales and income increased year on year and compared to the initial forecast indicating continued moderate recovery in demand, including semiconductor materials and that our company was able to capture the recovery trend.



Second point is about 2024 full-year forecast. Prior to the result announcement today, we already made a timely disclosure of the upward revision on April 16, and the announced figure is based on the revision of the first half from January to June alone. So the review of the full year, including the second half will be announced as the first half figures unfold.



Now I'd